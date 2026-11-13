Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Discontinuing Statins Noninferior to Continuation in Older Adults Without Known CVD

Authors say generally, discontinuation is safe for most older adults without previous cardiovascular disease event, but decisions should be individualized
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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