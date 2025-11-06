AHA: Elevated Levels of Three Heart Disease Biomarkers Tied to Increased Risk for MI

THURSDAY, Nov. 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with elevated levels of three biomarkers for heart disease -- lipoprotein a (Lp[a]), remnant cholesterol (RC), and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) -- have nearly triple the risk for heart attack over 15 years compared with adults without elevated levels, according to a study to be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, being held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Richard Kazibwe, M.D., from Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and colleagues evaluated whether a multimarker approach combining Lp(a), RC, and hsCRP improves prediction of first myocardial infarction (MI) compared to the use of each biomarker individually. The analysis included data from 306,183 participants in the U.K. Biobank.The researchers found an increase in MI incidence with the number of biomarkers in the top quintile. Comparing the top versus bottom quintiles, the risk for MI was elevated for Lp(a) (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR], 1.09), RC (aHR, 1.14), and hsCRP (aHR, 1.08). Compared with individuals with no biomarkers in the top quintile, the risk for MI was higher among people with one, two, or all three biomarkers in the top quintile (aHRs, 1.45, 2.14, and 2.83, respectively)."Even if traditional risk factors like cholesterol and blood pressure are under control, these simple blood tests can identify hidden inflammation, genetic risk and cholesterol abnormalities," Kazibwe said in a statement. "The results could help health care professionals detect heart disease risk earlier and guide steps to keep your heart healthy before symptoms appear or a cardiac event occurs."One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter