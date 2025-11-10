Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Not Linked to Pancreatitis in Adults With High Triglycerides

Study also revealed no increased risk for major adverse cardiovascular events for patients on a GLP-1 RA versus those not on a GLP-1 RA
glp1 semaglutide
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Type 2 Diabetes
Obesity
Overweight
Pancreatitis
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Adverse Events
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com