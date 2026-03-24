Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: High Blood Pressure in Young Adulthood Tied to Higher Risk for Cardiovascular Events in Midlife

Same associations seen for kidney events in midlife
blood pressure monitor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Conference News
High Blood Pressure
Kidney Problems
Middle Age
Heart Disease
Young Adult
Cardiovascular

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