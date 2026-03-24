AHA: High Blood Pressure in Young Adulthood Tied to Higher Risk for Cardiovascular Events in Midlife

TUESDAY, March 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Higher cumulative blood pressure (BP) in young adulthood is associated with increased risks for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and kidney events in midlife, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health 2026 Scientific Sessions, held from March 17 to 20 in Boston.Dasom Son, from Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, and colleagues examined the cumulative impact of early-life elevated BP on premature CVD and kidney outcomes. The analysis included 291,887 adults aged 40 years, without prior CVD or chronic kidney disease, identified from the Korean National Health Insurance Service database, and who had three or more health examination records with BP measurement between ages 30 and 40 years.The researchers found that during a median follow-up of 10.2 years (after age 40 years), the cumulative incidence and risk for all outcomes increased uniformly for those with higher quintiles of cumulative systolic and diastolic BP from ages 30 to 40 years. For example, each 10-mmHg higher cumulative systolic BP for 10 years was associated with a higher risk for CVD events (hazard ratio [HR], 1.27) and kidney events (HR, 1.22). Similarly, for each 5-mmHg higher cumulative diastolic BP for 10 years, there was also a higher risk for CVD events (HR, 1.20) and kidney events (HR, 1.16). There was a log-linear, dose-dependent pattern for all associations, which were similar by sex and for both composite and subtype events. "Maintaining optimal blood pressure is a concern for every individual, at every age," coauthor Hokyou Lee, M.D., Ph.D., also from Yonsei University, said in a statement. "Early prevention, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment, if needed, are investments in future heart and kidney health. Timely treatment of elevated blood pressure is essential to reduce the effects of years of exposure, which underscores the importance of monitoring and managing blood pressure as soon as a patient has elevated blood pressure levels."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter