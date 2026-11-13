Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Invasive Versus Conservative Management of Chronic Coronary Disease Has No Lasting Survival Benefit

No difference in long-term all-cause mortality observed with invasive versus conservative management of high-risk chronic coronary disease
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Coronary Artery Disease
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