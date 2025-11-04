Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Low-Dose Aspirin Use Linked to Lower ASCVD Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes

Any aspirin use linked to lower hazards of MI, ischemic stroke, with greater benefit in high-frequency use group
white pills aspirin
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Aspirin
Type 2 Diabetes
Stroke
Mortality
Heart Disease
Atherosclerosis
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com