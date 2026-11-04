Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Machine Learning Can Predict Hypertensive Crises 72 Hours Earlier

Strongest predictors were nocturnal nondipping and morning surge by >35 mmHg
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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