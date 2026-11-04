Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Medically Tailored Meals Beneficial for Adults With T2DM, High BP

Improvements seen in diet quality and cardiometabolic factors, even with a dosing-down approach to medically tailored meals
AHA: Medically Tailored Meals Beneficial for Adults With T2DM, High BP
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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