Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: More Intensive BP Lowering Cuts Future Cardiovascular Risk After Stroke, TIA

Risk for future stroke, MI, other cardiovascular events significantly reduced with intensive treatment targeting BP <120 mm Hg
blood pressure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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