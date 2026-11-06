Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Mothers' Chronic Hypertension Increases Risk for Critical Congenital Heart Disease in Offspring

Prepregnancy diabetes also increases risk
pregnant pregnancy blood pressure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Pregnancy
High Blood Pressure
Diabetes
Birth Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Pregnancy Complications