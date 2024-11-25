AHA: Muvalaplin Reduces Lipoprotein(a) Levels in Individuals With Cardiovascular Risk

MONDAY, Nov. 25, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Muvalaplin reduces lipoprotein(a) levels, according to a study published online Nov. 20 in the Journal of the American Medical Association to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024, held from Nov. 16 to 18 in Chicago.

Stephen J. Nicholls, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from Monash University in Clayton, Australia, and colleagues examined the effect of muvalaplin on lipoprotein(a) levels and assessed safety and tolerability in a phase 2, placebo-controlled trial. A total of 233 participants with lipoprotein(a) concentrations of 175 nmol/L or greater with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or familial hypercholesterolemia at 43 sites were randomly assigned to receive orally administered muvalaplin at dosages of 10, 60, or 240 mg/day (34, 64, and 68 participants, respectively) or placebo (67 participants) for 12 weeks.

The researchers found that muvalaplin resulted in placebo-adjusted reductions of 47.6, 81.7, and 85.8 percent in lipoprotein(a) for the 10-, 60-, and 240-mg/day dosages, respectively, using an intact lipoprotein(a) assay, and 40.4, 70.0, and 68.9 percent, respectively, using an apolipoprotein(a)-based assay. Dose-dependent reductions in apolipoprotein B were seen for 8.9, 13.1, and 16.1 percent at doses of 10, 60, and 240 mg/day, respectively. There was no change noted in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein. Safety and tolerability concerns were not seen at any dose.

"Muvalaplin inhibits lipoprotein(a) assembly with oral delivery, with evidence of effective lipoprotein(a) lowering and a favorable safety and tolerability profile," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, which manufactures muvalaplin and funded the study.

