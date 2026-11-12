AHA: Pelacarsen Cuts Lipoprotein(a) Levels But Does Not Lower Risk for MACE

THURSDAY, Nov. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with preexisting cardiovascular disease, pelacarsen, an antisense oligonucleotide administered monthly lowers lipoprotein(a) levels, but does not reduce the occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events, according to a study published online Nov. 7 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Leslie Cho, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues conducted an international, randomized, placebo-controlled trial involving patients with preexisting cardiovascular disease and a lipoprotein(a) level of at least 70 mg/dL who were randomly assigned to receive subcutaneous pelacarsen (80 mg) administered monthly or matching placebo (4,157 and 4,165 individuals, respectively). Patients were followed for a median of 4.7 years.At baseline, the median lipoprotein(a) level was 236 nmol/L. The researchers found that at 12 months, lipoprotein(a) levels were 64.4 and 233.4 nmol/L in the pelacarsen and placebo groups, respectively. A primary end-point event (major adverse cardiovascular event) occurred in 12.3 and 12.1 percent of patients in the pelacarsen and placebo groups, respectively. A primary end-point event occurred in 12.3 and 12.3 percent of patients in the pelacarsen and placebo groups, respectively, among patients with a baseline lipoprotein(a) of at least 90 mg/dL. Serious adverse events occurred in 37.3 and 41.1 percent of patients who received pelacarsen and placebo, respectively."I cannot avoid the disappointing conclusion -- it didn't work," senior author Steven E. Nissen, M.D., also from the Cleveland Clinic, said in a statement. "Pelacarsen improved lipoprotein(a) measures significantly -- 78 percent lower; however, cardiovascular outcomes were unchanged. The neutral finding was unexpected and surprising to the medical community."Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, which is developing pelacarsen and funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter