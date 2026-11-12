Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Pelacarsen Cuts Lipoprotein(a) Levels But Does Not Lower Risk for MACE

No significant difference seen between the pelacarsen and placebo groups in terms of major adverse cardiovascular events
cholesterol
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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