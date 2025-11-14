Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Study Examines Impact of Adequate Prenatal Care for Congenital Heart Disease

For mild CHD, adequate-plus versus intermediate prenatal care linked to lower probability of delivery at a cardiac center
pregnant pregnancy blood pressure
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Pregnancy
Congenital Heart Disease

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com