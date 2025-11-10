Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Targeted Vitamin D Supplementation Reduces Repeat MI Risk

No significant reduction in risk for major cardiovascular events seen in intention-to-treat analysis
vitamin D capsules
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Heart Attack
Conference News
Coronary Artery Disease
Vitamin D

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com