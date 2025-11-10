AHA: Targeted Vitamin D Supplementation Reduces Repeat MI Risk

MONDAY, Nov. 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with acute coronary syndrome, targeted vitamin D3 supplementation is associated with a reduced risk for follow-up myocardial infarction, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Heidi T. May, Ph.D., from Intermountain Health in Salt Lake City, and colleagues conducted a randomized trial involving 630 patients with acute coronary syndrome who were randomly assigned to receive standard of care or clinical management of 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25[OH]D) levels, with targeted supplementation reaching a target of >40 ng/mL (316 and 314 patients, respectively).The researchers found that 58.8 percent of patients randomly assigned to the treatment arm with a 25(OH)D level ≤40 ng/mL began vitamin D3 dosing at 5,000 IU. In the intention-to-treat analysis, there was no significant difference seen in the primary end point of major adverse cardiovascular events between the groups, but there was a significant reduction in follow-up myocardial infarction in the vitamin D3 arm (3.8 versus 7.9 percent)."Previous studies just gave patients supplementation without regularly checking blood levels of vitamin D to determine what supplementation achieved," May said in a statement. "With more targeted treatment, when we checked exactly how supplementation was working and made adjustments, we found that patients had their risk of another heart attack cut in half."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter