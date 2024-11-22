AHA: Tirzepatide Beneficial for Heart Failure With Preserved EF, Obesity

FRIDAY, Nov. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, tirzepatide yields a reduced risk for a composite of death from cardiovascular causes or worsening heart failure, according to a study published online Nov. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024, held from Nov. 16 to 18 in Chicago.

Milton Packer, M.D., from the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues conducted a double-blind, randomized trial involving 731 patients with heart failure, an ejection fraction of at least 50 percent, and a body mass index of at least 30 kg/m2. Participants were randomly assigned to receive tirzepatide or placebo for at least 52 weeks (364 and 367 patients, respectively) and were followed for a median of 104 weeks.

The researchers found that adjudicated death from cardiovascular causes or a worsening heart failure event occurred in 9.9 and 15.3 percent of patients in the tirzepatide and placebo groups, respectively (hazard ratio, 0.62; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.41 to 0.95; P = 0.026). Worsening heart failure events occurred in 8.0 and 14.2 percent of patients in the tirzepatide and placebo groups, respectively (hazard ratio, 0.54; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.34 to 0.85); adjudicated death from cardiovascular causes occurred in 2.2 and 1.4 percent of patients, respectively (hazard ratio, 1.58; 95 percent confidence interval, 0.52 to 4.83).

"We observed a lower risk of a composite primary end point event with tirzepatide than with placebo over a median of two years," the authors write. "This benefit was paralleled by an improvement in health status."

Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, which manufactures tirzepatide and funded the study.

