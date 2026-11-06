Cardiovascular Diseases

AHA: Valvular Heart Disease Deaths Rising Among Older Adults

This reversal, since 2018, is expected to stabilize but remain elevated through 2040
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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