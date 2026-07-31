Cardiovascular Diseases

AI Can Accurately Detect Left Ventricular Dysfunction From Electrocardiograms

Left ventricular dysfunction and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction can even be detected from single‐lead ECG
AI Can Accurately Detect Left Ventricular Dysfunction From Electrocardiograms
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Heart Failure
Artificial Intelligence
Diagnosis
Echocardiogram
Cardiovascular
Deep Learning Model
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