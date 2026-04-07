American College of Cardiology, March 28-30

The annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology was held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans and attracted participants from around the world, including clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in cardiology. The conference highlighted recent advances in the treatment, management, and prevention of cardiovascular diseases, with presentations focusing on novel drugs and surgical approaches to improve the quality of care for patients with cardiovascular diseases.ACC: Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Can Be Delayed Until After TAVR in Some PatientsFRIDAY, April 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Older patients with coronary artery disease scheduled for transcatheter aortic valve replacement have comparable outcomes regardless of whether they undergo percutaneous coronary intervention before valve replacement, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: DASH Diet Grocery Delivery Program Aids Blood Pressure, CholesterolFRIDAY, April 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Black adults with high blood pressure who receive dietitian counseling and home deliveries of groceries aligned with the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension diet experience improvements in blood pressure at three months, according to a study published online March 28 in Nature Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Discontinuing β-Blockers Noninferior for Stabilized Acute MITHUSDAY, April 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For stabilized acute myocardial infarction without left ventricular systolic dysfunction or heart failure, discontinuing β-blockers after one year or longer is noninferior to continuing β-blockers, according to a study published online March 30 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Intensive LDL Cholesterol Targeting Beneficial for Patients With Atherosclerotic CVDTHURSDAY, April 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, targeting a low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level of <55 mg/dL results in a lower risk for cardiovascular events, according to a study published online March 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Catheter-Directed Fibrinolysis Added to Anticoagulation Improves Pulmonary Embolism OutcomesTHURSDAY, April 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Outcomes for acute, intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism are better with ultrasound-facilitated, catheter-directed fibrinolysis plus anticoagulation versus anticoagulation alone, according to a study published March 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Expanding Eligibility for Low-Income Subsidies Can Improve CVD Medication AdherenceWEDNESDAY, April 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Expanding eligibility for full low-income subsidies to include those with incomes between 135 and 150 percent of the federal poverty level is associated with a reduction in cost-related medication nonadherence in Medicare beneficiaries with cardiovascular disease or major cardiovascular risk factors. The research was published online March 24 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Mavacamten Efficacious for Adolescents With Obstructive Hypertrophic CardiomyopathyWEDNESDAY, April 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Mavacamten, the first-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor approved for treatment of symptomatic adults with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), is efficacious for adolescents with obstructive HCM, according to a study published online March 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Cold Weather Has Greater Impact on Cardiac Mortality Than Excessive HeatWEDNESDAY, April 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Colder temperatures are linked to significantly more cardiovascular deaths than excessive heat, according to a short report published online March 24 in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Alcohol's Health Impacts Depend on Type, Quantity of Drink ConsumedMONDAY, March 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The potential health impacts of low-to-moderate alcohol intake appear to vary by beverage type, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Hypertensive Heart Disease Mortality Increasing in Young WomenFRIDAY, March 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Since 1999, there has been an increase in hypertensive heart disease mortality among young women, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Early Morning Best Time to Exercise for Cardiometabolic Risk ReductionTHURSDAY, March 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Exercise in the early morning, compared with later in the day, appears to be associated with a greater reduction in cardiometabolic risks, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Higher Ultraprocessed Food Consumption Tied to Increased Risk for Atherosclerotic CVDTHURSDAY, March 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Higher consumption of ultraprocessed food is associated with an increased risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease events, according to a study published online March 17 in JACC Advances to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, being held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full TextACC: Shingles Vaccine May Lower Risk for MACE in Patients With Atherosclerotic CVDTHURSDAY, March 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults aged 50 years and older with a diagnosis of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, herpes zoster vaccination is associated with a lower risk for major adverse cardiovascular events and secondary cardiovascular outcomes, according to a study scheduled for presentation at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, being held from March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter