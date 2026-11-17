The annual meeting of the American Heart Association was held this year from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago, with attendees including cardiovascular specialists, surgeons, and nurses as well as other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in cardiovascular medicine and surgery.AHA: More Intensive BP Lowering Cuts Future Cardiovascular Risk After Stroke, TIAFRIDAY, Nov. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with previous ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack, targeting a systolic blood pressure <120 mmHg versus <140 mmHg yields a lower incidence of major cardiovascular events, according to a study published online Nov. 7 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Invasive Versus Conservative Management of Chronic Coronary Disease Has No Lasting Survival BenefitFRIDAY, Nov. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with high-risk chronic coronary disease, long-term all-cause mortality does not differ with routine invasive versus initial conservative management, according to a study published online Nov. 7 in the Journal of the American Medical Association to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Discontinuing Statins Noninferior to Continuation in Older Adults Without Known CVDFRIDAY, Nov. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- It is generally safe for older adults without a history of cardiovascular disease to discontinue statins for primary prevention, according to a study published online Nov. 7 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Pelacarsen Cuts Lipoprotein(a) Levels But Does Not Lower Risk for MACETHURSDAY, Nov. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with preexisting cardiovascular disease, pelacarsen, an antisense oligonucleotide administered monthly lowers lipoprotein(a) levels, but does not reduce the occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events, according to a study published online Nov. 7 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Cleaner Home Air Linked to Fewer Blood Sugar Spikes in Adults With PrediabetesTHURSDAY, Nov. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Using portable filters to reduce exposure to air pollution may stabilize spikes in blood sugar for adults with prediabetes, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: IV Iron Replacement Tied to Improved Exercise Capacity in HFpEF With Iron DeficiencyTHURSDAY, Nov. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction with iron deficiency, ferric derisomaltose improves measures of exercise capacity, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in Circulation to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Mothers' Chronic Hypertension Increases Risk for Critical Congenital Heart Disease in OffspringFRIDAY, Nov. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Chronic hypertension during pregnancy and prepregnancy diabetes are independently associated with an increased risk for critical congenital heart disease in offspring, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Valvular Heart Disease Deaths Rising Among Older AdultsFRIDAY, Nov. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Valvular heart disease death rates increased from 2018 to 2023 and are predicted to remain higher than prepandemic levels through 2040, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Cannabis Use Linked to Increased Odds of Atherosclerotic CVDTHURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Cannabis use is associated with increased odds of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in specific subgroups, including never-smokers, women, and young adults without traditional risk factors, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Machine Learning Can Predict Hypertensive Crises 72 Hours EarlierWEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A machine learning tool applied to continuous wearable blood pressure data can predict hypertensive crises up to 72 hours in advance, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Medically Tailored Meals Beneficial for Adults With T2DM, High BPWEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, an intervention of medically tailored meals is effective for improving diet quality, even with gradual down dosing of the intervention, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Caffeine-, Stimulant-Product Exposure Tied to Cardiovascular Event ReportingWEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Caffeinated energy drinks and stimulant supplements are associated with disproportionate reporting of cardiovascular events, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full TextAHA: Rural Residence Is Strongest Predictor of Prehospital AMI DeathTUESDAY, Nov. 3, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Rural residence is the strongest independent predictor of prehospital death among acute myocardial infarction decedents, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2026, held from Nov. 6 to 9 in Chicago.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter