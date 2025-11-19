American Heart Association, Nov. 7-10

The annual meeting of the American Heart Association was held this year from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans, drawing attendees from around the world, including cardiovascular specialists, surgeons, and nurses as well as other health care professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in cardiovascular medicine and surgery.In one study, Shady Abohashem, M.D., M.P.H., of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues found that light pollution can serve as a potential cardiovascular risk factor.Using advanced brain and heart imaging, the authors found that individuals living in areas with higher nighttime light had greater activity of stress centers in the brain and more inflammation in their arteries, both of which are early signs of cardiovascular risk. These findings remained significant even after accounting for traditional risk factors like blood pressure, cholesterol, and lifestyle, as well as co-exposure to other socioenvironmental factors like noise."Chronic exposure to bright light at night can disrupt the body’s natural rhythm and keep stress pathways activated, even if we don't notice changes in our sleep. Over time, this heightened stress response and vascular inflammation can contribute to heart disease. The message is simple: preserving the darkness of night might be good for your heart," Abohashem said. "While this doesn't mean doctors need to prescribe 'dark rooms,' it highlights that light exposure deserves attention as part of cardiovascular prevention. Clinicians can start by asking about nighttime light exposure and advising simple steps -- like dimming screens, using blackout curtains, or avoiding bright lights before bed. These are small, low-cost changes that can support better circadian health and potentially reduce long-term cardiovascular risk."Press ReleaseIn another study, Aleesha Kainat, M.D., of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and colleagues found aspirin use to be associated with significant reductions in myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, and mortality among high-risk patients with diabetes.The authors evaluated electronic health record data during a 10-year period for more than 11,500 adults previously diagnosed with type 2 diabetes who were at risk for a cardiovascular event.The researchers found that any aspirin use was associated with significantly lower hazards of MI and ischemic stroke compared with no aspirin use, with greater benefit observed in the high frequency use group. A subgroup analysis by hemoglobin A1c showed consistent benefit of aspirin across all glycemic strata, although the magnitude of benefit declined with worse glycemic control."Future studies should focus on studying the benefit of aspirin use for primary prevention in this cohort," Kainat said. "Shared decision-making on use of aspirin [should be] part of treating high atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease-risk diabetic patients after balancing bleeding risk."Press ReleaseYilin Yoshida, Ph.D., of the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, and colleagues found that among people with diabetes, moderate or high adherence to Life’s Essential 8 (LE8) is associated with a lower risk for dementia and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and with improved brain structural outcomes, even among people with higher genetic risk for dementia.The authors aimed to examine how cardiovascular health (using the American Heart Association LE8 metrics) and genetics come together to shape cognitive outcomes in people with diabetes. They found that moderate or high adherence to LE8 was tied to a lower risk for dementia (both Alzheimer disease and vascular dementia) and MCI. Adherence was also associated with improved brain structural outcomes."Improved cardiovascular health can offset genetic risk for dementia among populations with diabetes," Yoshida said. "Adherence to optimal risk factor control and adoption of healthy lifestyles outlined by the AHA's LE8 can attenuate dementia risk in people with diabetes."Press ReleaseXuan-Mai Nguyen, M.D., Ph.D., of the Department of Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System and the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues found that optimizing nutrition and lifestyle can further mitigate cardiovascular risk in conjunction with pharmacotherapy among patients with diabetes.As part of the Million Veteran Program, the authors evaluated more than 63,000 military veterans with type 2 diabetes who were being prescribed a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medication and who had no history of MI, stroke, cancer, or late-stage chronic kidney disease.While the investigators found that both a healthy lifestyle and GLP-1 use were independently associated with a lower risk for major adverse cardiovascular events, the combination of GLP-1 medication use and a healthy lifestyle was associated with the greatest reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events."Health care providers should emphasize the adoption or continuation of healthy lifestyle habits to help maximize the effects of GLP-1 medications in patients with diabetes when it comes to reducing cardiovascular complications," Nguyen said.Press ReleaseAHA: Study Examines Impact of Adequate Prenatal Care for Congenital Heart DiseaseFRIDAY, Nov. 14, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For cases of mild congenital heart defects, more prenatal visits are associated with lower probability of delivery at a cardiac center, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Network Open to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Chance to Win Cash Doubles Adherence to Blood Pressure MedicationTHURSDAY, Nov. 13, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- People with high blood pressure were twice as likely to take their blood pressure medication regularly when offered daily chances to win cash rewards, yet it led to similar blood pressure outcomes, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Rivaroxaban Does Not Top Aspirin After Catheter Ablation for A-FibTHURSDAY, Nov. 13, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For patients who have undergone successful catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation, treatment with rivaroxaban does not offer superior stroke protection versus aspirin, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Caffeinated Coffee Consumption Does Not Increase A-Fib RecurrenceWEDNESDAY, Nov. 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with persistent atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter with a history of atrial fibrillation, planned for electrical cardioversion, consumption of one cup of caffeinated coffee per day is associated with less recurrence, according to a study published online Nov. 7 in the Journal of the American Medical Association to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Grocery Support Program Yields Reductions in BP Among Black AdultsWEDNESDAY, Nov. 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- A grocery support program providing home-delivered groceries and dietitian guidance based on the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension eating plan yields a greater decrease in blood pressure than comparable monetary compensation among Black adults, according to a study published online Nov. 7 in the Journal of the American Medical Association to coincide with the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Not Linked to Pancreatitis in Adults With High TriglyceridesMONDAY, Nov. 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with type 2 diabetes and/or overweight/obesity and high triglycerides, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists are not associated with pancreatitis, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Targeted Vitamin D Supplementation Reduces Repeat MI RiskMONDAY, Nov. 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with acute coronary syndrome, targeted vitamin D3 supplementation is associated with a reduced risk for follow-up myocardial infarction, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Coronary Artery Calcium Score Can Predict Total MortalityMONDAY, Nov. 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- A coronary artery calcium score of 0 has excellent prognosis for total mortality, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Elevated Levels of Three Heart Disease Biomarkers Tied to Increased Risk for MITHURSDAY, Nov. 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with elevated levels of three biomarkers for heart disease -- lipoprotein a, remnant cholesterol, and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein -- have nearly triple the risk for heart attack over 15 years compared with adults without elevated levels, according to a study to be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, being held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Long-Term Melatonin Use for Insomnia Tied to Higher Risk for Heart FailureTHURSDAY, Nov. 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term melatonin use for treatment of insomnia is associated with a higher risk for incident heart failure and all-cause mortality, according to a study to be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, being held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Higher Levels of Artificial Light at Night Linked to CVD RiskWEDNESDAY, Nov. 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Higher levels of artificial light at night are associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Low-Dose Aspirin Use Linked to Lower ASCVD Outcomes in Type 2 DiabetesTUESDAY, Nov. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with type 2 diabetes, low-dose aspirin use is associated with a lower risk for myocardial infarction and stroke, with greater benefit seen with high-frequency use, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full TextAHA: Optimal Heart Health Linked to Reduced MCI Risk in Type 2 DiabetesTUESDAY, Nov. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Having optimal cardiovascular health is associated with a reduced risk for mild cognitive impairment among people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025, held from Nov. 7 to 10 in New Orleans.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter