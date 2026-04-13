Cardiovascular Diseases

Apolipoprotein B Cost-Effective for Guiding Primary Prevention Lipid-Lowering Therapy

ApoB goal optimal in 65 percent of probabilistic analyses at willingness-to-pay threshold of $120,000 per QALY gained
cholesterol plaque artery
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
High Cholesterol
Preventive Medicine
Lipids
Blood Test
Biomarkers

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