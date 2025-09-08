Cardiovascular Diseases

Baxdrostat Reduces Seated Systolic BP in Uncontrolled, Resistant Hypertension

Addition of baxdrostat to background therapy results in significantly lower seated systolic blood pressure
blood pressure hypertension
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Conference News
High Blood Pressure
Prescription Drugs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com