Cardiovascular Diseases

Benefits of PCI–Capable Facility Openings Vary by Race, Community

Black patients in integrated communities show the greatest benefits
Benefits of PCI–Capable Facility Openings Vary by Race, Community
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.

FRIDAY, Dec. 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There are differential benefits associated with a percutaneous coronary intervention–capable facility (PCI-CF) opening based on patient race and community segregation, according to a research letter published online Dec. 12 in JAMA Network Open.

Renee Y. Hsia, M.D., from University of California, San Francisco, and Yu-Chu Shen, Ph.D., from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, examined differential changes in patient outcomes after PCI-CF openings by patient race and community segregation. Analysis included 2.39 million patients with Medicare Fee-for-Service and acute myocardial infarction (AMI; 2006 through 2017).

The researchers found that patients in integrated communities had larger increases in their probability of PCI during a hospitalization (Black patients: 6.62 percentage points and White patients: 5.28 percentage points) versus those in segregated communities (3.60 percentage points and 2.20 percentage points for Black and White patients, respectively) after a PCI-CF opening. These changes yield a 12.3 percent relative increase for Black patients in integrated communities and a 3.5 percent relative increase for White patients in segregated communities. For 30-day mortality, Black patients in integrated communities had a 1.30 percentage point decrease (roughly 10.7 percent relative decrease), which persisted at one year (1.86 percentage point decrease, or 6.2 percent relative decrease) after a PCI-CF opening.

"Our findings reveal potential avenues for improving PCI resource allocation, including the implementation of public health measures or financial incentives to support PCI-CF openings in majority Black and integrated communities and greater structural reform targeting the built environment of health care services," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Journal
Race
Disparities
Hospitals
Angioplasty

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com