Cardiovascular Diseases

Better Cardiovascular Health Inversely Linked to Overactive Bladder

Nonlinear and inverse association seen with OAB, which is partially mediated by inflammation and osmolality
toilet flush urine urinary bladder
Adobe Stroke
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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