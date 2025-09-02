Cardiovascular Diseases

β-Blockers Not Beneficial After MI Without Reduced Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction

Second study shows beneficial effects for patients with myocardial infarction and mildly reduced LVEF
aspirin pills drugs
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Heart Attack
Conference News
Prescription Drugs
Mortality
Adverse Events

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com