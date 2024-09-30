Body Roundness Index Trajectory Tied to Risk for Cardiovascular Disease

MONDAY, Sept. 30, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A higher body roundness index (BRI) trajectory is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Sept. 25 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Man Yang, M.D., from The Affiliated Wuxi Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Nanjing Medical University in China, and colleagues examined the association of BRI trajectories with CVD among 9,935 middle-aged and older Chinese people in a longitudinal cohort. Group-based trajectory modeling was used to identify BRI trajectories.

Participants were classified into low-stable, moderate-stable, and high-stable BRI trajectories, accounting for 49.81, 42.35, and 7.84 percent of the study population, respectively. The researchers found that participants in the moderate-stable and high-stable BRI trajectory groups had an increased risk for CVD compared with participants in the low-stable trajectory group, with multivariable adjusted hazard ratios of 1.22 and 1.55, respectively. CVD risk reclassification was improved by simultaneously adding the BRI trajectory to the conventional risk model.

"The longitudinal trajectory of the BRI could be used as a novel indicator of CVD risk, providing a new possibility for CVD prevention," the authors write.

