Caffeine, Coffee Linked to Lower Cardiometabolic Multimorbidity Risk

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 18, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Habitual coffee or caffeine intake is associated with a lower risk for new-onset cardiometabolic multimorbidity (CM), according to a study published online Sept. 17 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Xujia Lu, from the Suzhou Medical College of Soochow University in China, and colleagues examined the association of coffee, tea, and caffeine intake with CM, defined as the coexistence of at least two of type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, and stroke. The study involved 172,315 participants (caffeine analysis) and 188,091 (coffee and tea analysis) participants free of any cardiometabolic diseases at baseline. Among 88,204 and 96,393 participants, 168 metabolites were measured.

The researchers observed a nonlinear inverse association of coffee, tea, and caffeine intake with the risk for new-onset CM. Consumers of a moderate amount of coffee (three drinks/day) or caffeine (200 to 300 mg/day) had the lowest risk for new-onset CM compared with nonconsumers or consumers of less than 100 mg caffeine/day, with hazard ratios of 0.519 and 0.593, respectively. Inverse associations were seen for moderate coffee or caffeine intake with the risks for almost all developmental stages of CM, including transitions from a disease-free state to single cardiometabolic diseases and subsequently to CM. Associations with both coffee, tea, or caffeine intake and incident CM were seen for 80 to 97 metabolites, including lipid components within very low-density lipoprotein, histidine, and glycoprotein acetyls.

"The findings highlight that promoting moderate amounts of coffee or caffeine intake as a dietary habit to healthy people might have far-reaching benefits for the prevention of CM," the authors write.

