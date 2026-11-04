Cardiovascular Diseases

Cannabis Legalization Linked to More Heart-Related Hospitalizations

Significant increases seen for atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and myocardial infarction
medical recreational cannabis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Attack
Marijuana
Cannabis
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Failure
Hospitalization
Cardiovascular