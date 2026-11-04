Cannabis Legalization Linked to More Heart-Related Hospitalizations

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Cannabis legalization is associated with increased hospitalizations for common cardiovascular events, according to a study published online Oct. 22 in BMJ Open.Samuel D. Slavin, M.D., from the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, and colleagues used data from the National Inpatient Sample to examine the association between legalization (2012 to 2013 versus 2014 to 2018) and hospitalization rates for six cardiovascular diagnoses. The analysis included more than 50 million hospitalizations and compared rates before and after legalization in the Western region of the United States, which had earlier legalization, versus other regions that had not enacted the legislation.The researchers found that each year of legalization was associated with significant increases in hospitalization rates for cannabis-related diagnoses (change in the incidence rate ratio [∆IRR], 1.138), atrial fibrillation (∆IRR, 1.023), heart failure (∆IRR, 1.037), and myocardial infarction (∆IRR, 1.031). A trend toward increased hospitalization rates was seen for ischemic stroke (∆IRR, 1.011; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.999 to 1.024; P = 0.078), venous thromboembolism (∆IRR, 1.009; 95 percent CI, 0.999 to 1.020; P = 0.066), and ventricular tachycardia (∆IRR, 1.019; 95 percent CI, 0.993 to 1.046; P = 0.161). Two negative control diagnoses (opioid-related diagnoses and urinary stones) showed no significant changes in hospitalization rates."Global legalization trends may result in epidemiologically and economically important increases in cardiovascular health care use," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter