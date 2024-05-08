Cardiorespiratory Fitness Cuts Risk for Poor Cardiovascular Disease Outcomes

WEDNESDAY, May 8, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- There is consistent evidence that high cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) is strongly associated with a lower risk for a variety of cardiovascular disease outcomes, according to a review published online May 2 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Justin J. Lang, Ph.D., from the Public Health Agency of Canada in Ottawa, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to identify studies evaluating the predictive associations between baseline CRF and health outcomes among adults.

Based on 26 systematic reviews (eight meta-analyses), the researchers found that CRF had the largest risk reduction for all-cause mortality when comparing high versus low CRF (hazard ratio [HR], 0.47). For every 1-metabolic equivalent of task (MET) higher level of CRF, there was a reduction in all-cause mortality (HRs, 0.89 and 0.83, respectively). For specific outcomes, CRF was associated with the largest risk reduction in incident heart failure when comparing high versus low CRF (HR, 0.31). For every 1-MET higher level of CRF, there was a reduction in heart failure (HR, 0.82). Among those living with cardiovascular disease, CRF was associated with the largest risk reduction for cardiovascular mortality when comparing high versus low CRF (HR, 0.27). Evidence across all studies ranged from very low to moderate certainty.

"Through regular assessment, clinicians and exercise professionals could better identify adults at greater risk of early death and initiate exercise programs aimed at increasing CRF through regular physical activity," Lang said in a statement.

