Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular Consequences of Continued Anabolic-Androgenic Steroid Use Identified

Continued AAS use linked to sustained LV hypertrophy, LV systolic dysfunction, worsening diastolic function
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Steroids
Weight Lifting Exercise
Cardiovascular
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