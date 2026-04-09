Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular Health Tied to Fracture Risk in Postmenopausal Women

High predicted cardiovascular risk linked to nearly double the risk for hip fracture
Cardiovascular Health Tied to Fracture Risk in Postmenopausal Women
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Menopause
Fractures
Bone and Joint
Osteoporosis
Vascular Disease
Heart Disease
Cardiovascular

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