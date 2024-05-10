Cardiovascular, Kidney, and Metabolic Syndrome Highly Prevalent in the U.S.

FRIDAY, May 10, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic (CKM) syndrome is highly prevalent in the United States, with more than 90 percent of adults meeting the criteria for stage 1 or higher, according to a research letter published online May 8 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Rahul Aggarwal, M.D., from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues examined the prevalence and temporal evolution of CKM syndrome stages using the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2011 to March 2020). A total of 10,762 adults were included as the final study population.

The researchers found that between 2011 and 2020, 10.6, 25.9, 49.0, 5.4, and 9.2 percent of U.S. adults met the criteria for stage 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4, respectively. During the study period, there was no significant change in the prevalence of each stage. Advanced stages occurred in 14.6 percent of U.S. adults, with no significant change during the study period. Compared with adults aged 45 through 64 years and those aged 20 through 44 years, adults aged 65 years and older were more likely to have advanced stages (55.3 percent versus 10.7 and 2.1 percent, respectively). Stage 0 occurred in 18.2 percent of those aged 20 through 44 years. Men were more likely than women to have advanced stages (16.9 versus 12.4 percent; adjusted prevalence ratio, 1.36), as were Black versus White adults (18.9 versus 13.8 percent; adjusted prevalence ratio, 1.38).

"Poor CKM health is widespread in the U.S. population, especially among Black adults," the authors write. "Equitable health care approaches prioritizing CKM health are urgently needed."

Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

