Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular Risk Factors Linked to Increased Plaque Burden

As number of risk factors increased, increase was seen in number of plaques and plaques with vulnerable phenotype
cholesterol plaque in the artery
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cholesterol
Heart Disease
Atherosclerosis
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular
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