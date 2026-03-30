Cardiovascular Diseases

Childhood Obesity Tied to Cardiometabolic Disease at Age 30 Years

Authors say all children with obesity need treatment, regardless of their blood pressure and blood, liver markers
child obesity
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
High Blood Pressure
Type 2 Diabetes
Obesity
Childhood Obesity
Cardiometabolic
Body Mass Index
Dyslipidemia

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