CMR-Modeled PCWP Independent Risk Factor for Heart Failure

THURSDAY, Aug. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Elevated cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging-modeled pulmonary capillary wedge pressure (PCWP) is an independent risk factor for heart failure and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), according to a study published online Aug. 12 in ESC Heart Failure.

Ross J. Thomson, B.M.B.Ch., from Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues examined the prognostic value of CMR-modeled PCWP at the population level using data from the imaging substudy of the U.K. Biobank. A model incorporating left atrial volume, left ventricular mass, and sex was used to calculate CMR-modeled PCWP. The relationship between typical cardiovascular risk factors and elevated CMR-modeled PCWP (≥15 mmHg) was explored. The impact of typical risk factors and CMR-modeled PCWP was examined on heart failure and MACE.

The study included data from 39,163 participants (median age, 64 years). The researchers found that hypertension (odds ratio [OR], 1.57), body mass index (OR, 1.57 per standard deviation increment), male sex (OR, 1.37), age (OR, 1.33 per decade increment), and regular alcohol consumption (OR, 1.10) were clinical characteristics independently associated with elevated CMR-modeled PCWP. Independent, significant associations were seen for CMR-modeled PCWP with incident heart failure and MACE after adjustment for potential confounders.

"These findings may have implications for developing targeted screening strategies at the population level for heart failure," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the medical device and technology industries.

