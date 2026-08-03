Cardiovascular Diseases

Considerable Gaps Identified in LDL Cholesterol Control

About one-third of adults in primary prevention cohort had LDL-C levels above guideline-recommended goals
cholesterol
Marek Uliasz/Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cholesterol
Guideline
Atherosclerosis
Cardiovascular
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