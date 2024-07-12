Continual Cuffless BP Monitoring Can Classify Time-in-Target-Range Accurately

FRIDAY, July 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Continual cuffless blood pressure (BP) monitoring can classify time-in-target-range (TTR) accurately, according to a study published online June 26 in Frontiers in Medicine.

Naomi D.L. Fisher, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined the optimal duration and frequency for reliable, practice TTR assessment in clinical settings using continual monitoring in a retrospective study analyzing 2.3 million BP readings from 5,189 individuals using a cuffless BP monitor. Over 15 consecutive days, systolic BP data were assessed and participants were classified into risk-related TTR groups; measurement frequencies and durations were compared to this reference. Two specific configurations paralleling ambulatory ("One-Day-24h") and home ("One-Week-Daytime") BP monitoring were further analyzed.

The researchers found that 63.0, 19.0, and 18.0 percent of the participants were classified as high-, intermediate-, and low-risk, respectively, based on the reference TTR. Compared with the reference TTR, "One-Day-24h" and "One-Week-Daytime" inaccurately classified 26 and 45 percent of participants, respectively. With both schedules, classification accuracy was high for participants with very low or very high reference TTR, but otherwise was poor. Only with seven days of continual 24-hour monitoring was there accuracy of ≥90 percent in TTR classification.

"Our results suggest that continual cuffless BP monitoring enables rapid and practical assessment of systolic BP TTR, an emerging metric of hypertension control," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to medical device companies, including Aktiia, which manufactures the cuffless device used in the study.

