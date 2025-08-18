Cardiovascular Diseases

COVID-19 Infection Linked to Accelerated Vascular Aging

In study, all COVID-19-positive groups showed higher carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity, especially women
heart covid stethoscope coronavirus
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Aging
Women's Health
COVID-19
Cardiovascular
Vascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com