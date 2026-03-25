Cardiovascular Diseases

CVD Events, Mortality Increased for Offspring of Mothers With Placental Abruption

Offspring CVD mortality and nonfatal CVD rates significantly increased after placental abruption
pregnant pregnancy birth
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mortality
Infants
Heart Disease
Pregnancy Complications
Cardiovascular
Children

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