Cardiovascular Diseases

Death, Major Morbidity Reported in 87 Percent With Single-Ventricle Disease

Outcomes worse for right ventricle-to-pulmonary artery shunt participants with moderate or severe pre-Norwood tricuspid regurgitation
stethoscope child heart pediatrician
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mortality
Congenital Heart Disease
Morbidity
Children

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