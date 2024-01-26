Declines in CVD Mortality Seen From 2010 to 2019 Reversed in 2020

FRIDAY, Jan. 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Declines in cardiovascular disease (CVD) seen from 2010 to 2019 reversed in 2020 and remained high through 2022, according to a study published online Nov. 14 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Rebecca C. Woodruff, Ph.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Chamblee, Georgia, and colleagues describe temporal trends in CVD death rates from 2010 to 2022 using national mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System. In addition, the number of excess CVD deaths was estimated from 2020 to 2022.

The researchers found there were 10,951,403 CVD deaths during 2010 to 2022 (75.6 and 16.9 percent heart disease and stroke, respectively). From 2010 to 2019, the national CVD age-adjusted mortality rate decreased by 8.9 percent (from 456.6 to 416.0 per 100,000), followed by a 9.3 percent increase to 454.5 per 100,000 in 2022. There were 228,524 excess CVD deaths from 2020 to 2022, which was 9 percent more CVD deaths than expected based on trends from 2010 to 2019. There was variation observed in the results by CVD subtype and population subgroup.

"Increases in CVD mortality in the initial years of the COVID-19 pandemic endured into 2022 and were widespread," the authors write. "Results from this study underscore the need to prioritize the prevention, detection, and treatment of chronic and acute CVD to address persistent adverse trends during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Abstract/Full Text