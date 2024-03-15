Depression Tied to Higher Risk of CVD Events in Both Men and Women

FRIDAY, March 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- There is a significant association between depression and subsequent cardiovascular disease (CVD) events in both men and women, according to a study published online March 12 in JACC: Asia.

Keitaro Senoo, M.D., from Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in Japan, and colleagues used data from approximately 4.1 million individuals identified in the JMDC Claims Database (2005 to 2022) to investigate the association between depression and subsequent CVD events.

The researchers found a significant association between depression and subsequent composite CVD events in both men and women, with a stronger association observed in women. For the composite end point of myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, stroke, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation, the hazard ratio was 1.64 in women and 1.39 in men after multivariable adjustment. Individual components of the composite end point were also associated with depression in both men and women, with each association stronger in women.

"The identification of sex-specific factors in the adverse effects of depression on cardiovascular outcomes may help in the development of targeted prevention and treatment strategies that address the specific CVD risks faced by depressed patients," coauthor Hidehiro Kaneko, M.D., from the University of Tokyo, said in a statement. "A better understanding will allow healthcare providers to optimize care for both men and women with depression, leading to improved CVD outcomes for these populations."

