Cardiovascular Diseases

Deterioration in Cognitive Function Precedes CVD Events in Seniors

Individuals with incident CVD events had lower cognitive function starting three to eight years before the event
heart
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
Coronary Artery Disease
Stroke
Heart Failure
Cognitive Function
Hospitalization
Cardiovascular
logo
www.healthday.com