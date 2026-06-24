Cardiovascular Diseases

Digital Telemonitoring Aids Hypertension Outcomes

In addition to a reduction in systolic BP, hospitalizations and deaths were reduced
home bp kit cuff blood pressure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Heart Attack
High Blood Pressure
Stroke
Death
Heart Failure
Telemedicine
Hospitalization
Cardiovascular
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