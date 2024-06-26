Echocardiogram Can ID Women With Preeclampsia at Risk for Future HTN

WEDNESDAY, June 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Echocardiography during pregnancy or early postpartum can assist in identifying women with preeclampsia at greater risk of future hypertension, according to a study presented at the American Society of Echocardiography's 35th Annual Scientific Sessions, held from June 14 to 16 in Portland, Oregon.

Anushree Puttur, M.D., from Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, and colleagues evaluated the echocardiographic changes in women with preeclampsia and subsequent impact on diagnosis of hypertension at follow-up. Analysis included 252 women diagnosed with preeclampsia and with electrocardiogram within three months of delivery.

The researchers found that 47.22 percent of women were subsequently diagnosed with hypertension during a mean follow-up of 2.3 years. A diagnosis of hypertension was significantly associated with elevated Left Ventricular Mass Index (86.28 versus 79.39), increased interventricular septal thickness (1.06 versus 0.97), and higher Lateral e' (3.23 versus 3.06). Additionally, Left Ventricular Mass Index >95 g/m2 was significantly associated with future hypertension.

"Our study used echocardiography to check for specific findings that could identify women who might be at higher risk for high blood pressure after preeclampsia," Puttur said in a statement. "By finding these clues, we hope to improve how we monitor and care for women after they've had preeclampsia."

