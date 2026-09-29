Cardiovascular Diseases

EEMC: Virtual Reality, Classical Music Combo Can Complement Treatment of Hypertensive Urgency

Intervention in addition to standard antihypertensive treatment yields significantly lower MAP values at 15 minutes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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