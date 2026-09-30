Cardiovascular Diseases

Effect of Semaglutide on MACE Risk Reduction Only Partly Explained by Known Risk Factors

Joint mediation combined was estimated to be 31.4 percent for all potential mediators
semaglutide injector pen GLP-1
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular
Semaglutide
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