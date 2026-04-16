Cardiovascular Diseases

EHRA: Risk for Heart Failure Common for Individuals With Screening-Detected A-Fib

Individuals with screening-detected a-fib have comparable risk for heart failure to those with clinically known a-fib
atrial fibrillation
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Screening
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Failure

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