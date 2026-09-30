Cardiovascular Diseases

Elevated C-Reactive Protein Linked to Increased Risk for Incident Heart Failure, All-Cause Mortality

Findings seen in adults aged 40 to 80 years with at least two cardiovascular risk factors
heart
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Inflammation
Journal
Mortality
Heart Failure
Blood Test
Cardiovascular
Biomarkers
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