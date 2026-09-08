Cardiovascular Diseases

ESC: AI Can Detect Hypertension, Diabetes From Facial Videos

Findings based on pulse wave dynamics, skin blood­flow patterns, and spectral characteristics, using as little as five seconds of data
Smart phone video screen
Adobe
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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